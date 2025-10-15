If you’re craving fresh air, green hills, and a little thrill to break your routine, the Netravati Peak Trek is just the adventure you need. Tucked away in Karnataka’s Chikmagalur district, this offbeat trail is a scenic alternative to the popular Kudremukh Trek but with fewer crowds and just as much beauty. Picture mist-covered grasslands, winding forest paths, and clouds rolling beneath your feet, that’s Netravati for you.

Standing at a height around 1,526 meters (5,007 feet), it is named after the Netravati River, which originates here. The trail takes you through lush coffee plantations, shola forests, and open meadows before revealing breathtaking summit views of Kudremukh and the surrounding ranges. It’s a moderate-level trek, perfect for beginners with a decent fitness level.

The trek covers about 14 km in total (7 km each way) and usually takes 5-7 hours to complete. You’ll pass waterfalls, streams, and a few false peaks before reaching the real summit where the wind is cool, the silence is golden, and the world looks stunning from above.

How Hyderabadis Can Reach Netravati Peak

By Flight: Hyderabad to Mangalore Airport (around 1 hour 15 minutes). From there, it’s a 3-hour drive (86 km) to the trek base at Samse village.

By Train: Board an overnight train to Mangalore Junction, then hire a cab or take a bus to Kudremukh or Kalasa.

By Road: A scenic 12-13 hour drive (around 700 km) from Hyderabad via Bengaluru and Chikmagalur makes for a great weekend road trip.

Trek Tips

Best time: October to February offers the best weather and views.

Essentials: Good trekking shoes, water, snacks, and a light jacket.

Guides: Mandatory, as it falls under Kudremukh National Park. Entry fee Rs.500 per person, guide Rs.1,000 per group (approx).

Stay: Choose homestays in Samse, Kalasa, or Kudremukh for a cozy mountain experience.

So if you’re planning your next nature break, Siasat.com recommends adding Netravati Peak to your trekking diary. It’s peaceful, refreshing, and just the right mix of challenge and charm, a perfect escape for Hyderabadis looking to breathe in the beauty of the Western Ghats.