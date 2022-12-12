Hyderabad to receive moderate rains till December 15

Hyderabad: The city is likely to experience moderate rainfall till December 14. A dry spell is expected to follow for the next two days.

The minimum temperature is expected to vary from 19 to 20 degrees Celcius, whereas the maximum temperature will remain between 27-29 degrees Celcius.

Over the last two days, Hyderabad has experienced light rain in various parts of the city. The Kapra area in Medchal recorded the highest rainfall at 13.2 mm.

Areas including Qutbullapur, Patancheruvu, Balanagar, Ameerpet, and Rajendranagar Serilingampally experienced light rainfall. Similarly, parts of Telangana are expected to receive light rains with a minimum temperature of 18-21 degrees. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 28-31 degrees.