Hyderabad to shiver again as winter chill set to return; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad are likely to shiver again as the winter chill is set to return to the city by Friday.

As the minimum temperature may drop to 11 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued a yellow alert for the city.

The city’s all seven zones of Hyderabad viz., Charminar, Khairatabad, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally will witness winter chill on February 3 and 4 and will also see mist or haze during morning hours.

In the current winter season, the minimum temperate in some areas in Hyderabad has dropped to 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Though IMD Hyderabad does not predict that the temperature will drop below the least minimum temperature recorded in the current winter season, the dip in temperature will certainly make residents shiver.

Hyderabad’s neighbouring district shivers

The neighboring district of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy is already shivering as the minimum temperature has dropped significantly.

Apart from it, Adilabad, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad witnessed a drop in minimum temperature.

IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for these districts. The alert for these districts is valid till February 4.

After chilly winter season, Hyderabad may witness harsh summer

After the chilly winter season which is going to end soon, Hyderabad to see the summer season. This year, the summer season is likely to be harsh due to the El Nino event.

The last three years were La Nina years whereas, the upcoming year is likely to be El Nino which not only makes summer harsher but also results in monsoon failure.

The El Nino event in 2015 significantly increased the temperature in the city during the summer. It has also affected rainfall and crop output in India.