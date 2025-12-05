Hyderabad to shiver as intense winter cold wave expected; IMD forecasts fog

Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana need to gear up for an intense winter cold wave as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast foggy conditions in the state.

This is valid for various districts of the state for the next few days.

No alert issued

Although an intense winter cold wave is expected for more than a week, the weather department has not issued any alert so far.

However, amid the expected intense winter cold wave, IMD Hyderabad mentioned that the state may see fog or mist conditions till December 9.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, has predicted an intense cold wave for the next 10 days.

For Hyderabad too, he predicted a cold wave from tomorrow, December 5.

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky till December 9.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature in the state dipped to 10.4 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Kumuram Bheem district.

Maredpally was the coldest place in Hyderabad yesterday as the minimum temperature in the area declined to 16.7 degrees Celsius.

Due to the expected weather conditions, temperatures are likely to decline further. The residents need to plan their travel accordingly, especially in the morning.