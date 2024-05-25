Hyderabad to transform into a global investment hub: Uttam

Hyderabad: Civil supplies and irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy affirmed the State government’s commitment to make Hyderabad a premier destination for global investments across various sectors such as construction, IT, and manufacturing. He expressed confidence in Hyderabad’s transformation as one of the best investment destinations globally.

Speaking at the inauguration of the “West Hyderabad Property Expo 2024” at Naren Garden in Miyapur on Saturday, he emphasised the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for Hyderabad’s growth, highlighting the importance of law and order, global-standard infrastructure, a moderate climate, cosmopolitan culture, and a large talent pool.

“Our government will ensure ease of doing business and maintain a perfect law and order situation,” he assured.

Recalling previous Congress-led infrastructure projects, Uttam mentioned, “During our earlier tenure, we developed significant infrastructure for Hyderabad including a world-class airport, the outer-ring road, the PVNR Expressway to the airport, city flyovers, and the provision of drinking water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers.”

The minister assured builders and customers that the current government would continue to support the building and construction industries, as a significant real estate boom in Hyderabad was being seen.

Uttam announced plans to expand the metro rail network across the city and develop a landmark riverfront along the Musi River.

Observing that the regional ring road being built around the city for Rs 22,000 crore would improve accessibility and transport, he promised measures to resolve traffic issues and promote sustainable living, by building green and pollution-free Hyderabad and encouraging green buildings.

Having lived in BHEL Chandrapuram and having operated a factory there in the past, he assured that the government would provide all necessary infrastructure for West Hyderabad and remain proactive, transparent, and accessible.