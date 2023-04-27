Hyderabad to witness intense rainfall, hailstorm today; IMD issues orange alert

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an orange alert for Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana due to intense rainfall and hailstorm expected on April 27, 2023. After a day’s break, the city is expected to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorms towards the evening or night.

According to the IMD Hyderabad, all six zones in Hyderabad, namely Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers.

SEVERE CONVERGENCE IN NORTH TS



After a day break, today POWERFUL RAINS will be back in many parts of North, Central TS with HAILSTORMS at few places. Main action during late evening – early morning ⚠️



Hyderabad has good chances for SCATTERED INTENSE RAINS evening – morning ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/uozGH3GIqE — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 27, 2023

Neighbouring districts of Hyderabad to witness heavy rainfall, hailstorm

Apart from Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar, are also expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorm, and gusty winds with heavy rainfall.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has also forecasted light to moderate rainfall in the city today.

However, there will not be a significant difference in temperature in Hyderabad, with the maximum temperature expected to be in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius.

Power cut, heavy traffic during rainfall

Though rainfall in Hyderabad brings respite from the summer heat, it also possesses a lot of challenges, especially when it comes to power cuts and heavy traffic.

As electrical infrastructure in the city is not always able to handle the heavy rainfall, outages take place that can last for hours.

Another problem that arises during rainfall in Hyderabad is heavy traffic. The city’s roads are often clogged with vehicles, and the situation worsens when it rains. The traffic snarls can cause long delays, making it difficult for people to reach their destinations on time.

In view of the forecast made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions to avoid any unforeseen situations. It is recommended to avoid traveling during the heavy downpour and stay indoors if possible.