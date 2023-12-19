Hyderabad to witness sharp drop in night-time temperature

Hyderabad: There has been a notable drop in night temperatures across Hyderabad. This chill may reach 11-12°C in the next two days. This sudden drop in temperature is primarily due to the North-North Easterly winds sweeping across the Telugu states.

– As the moisture laden easterly wave moves further West, extreme rainfall situation can ease over South #TamilNadu and moderate rain can continue over that region and #Kerala

– North-North Easterly winds at lower levels can bring down temperatures over Telugu… — Weather@Hyderabad|TS|AP 🇮🇳 (@Rajani_Weather) December 18, 2023

As explained by meteorologist Rajani on X.com, the phenomenon that led to rainfall in South Tamil Nadu is also responsible for the cold in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development and Planning Society’s (TSDPS) automatic weather stations have recorded drops below the 16°C mark in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Ramchandrapuram experienced a chilly weather at 14.8°C, Rajendranagar at 14.9°C, and Secunderabad at 15.4°C. Other areas like Quthbullapur and Hayatnagar, recorded the temperatures hovering around 15.7°C and 15.8°C, respectively.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast aligns with the overall trend of cooling temperatures across the state and foggy mornings in Southern Telangana.