Hyderabad to witness sharp drop in night-time temperature

TSDPS automatic weather stations have recorded drops below the 16°C mark on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th December 2023 6:32 pm IST
The winter is declining in the city but a foggy morning can be seen in and around Seven Tombs. The photo is taken from Golconda Fort.Photo:Laeeq

Hyderabad: There has been a notable drop in night temperatures across Hyderabad. This chill may reach 11-12°C in the next two days. This sudden drop in temperature is primarily due to the North-North Easterly winds sweeping across the Telugu states. 

Subhan Bakery Instagram

As explained by meteorologist Rajani on X.com, the phenomenon that led to rainfall in South Tamil Nadu is also responsible for the cold in Telangana. 

Also Read
Heavy rainfall in TN: Rescue & relief operations in full swing

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development and Planning Society’s (TSDPS) automatic weather stations have recorded drops below the 16°C mark in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Ramchandrapuram experienced a chilly weather at 14.8°C, Rajendranagar at 14.9°C, and Secunderabad at 15.4°C. Other areas like Quthbullapur and Hayatnagar, recorded the temperatures hovering around 15.7°C and 15.8°C, respectively.

MS Education Academy

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast aligns with the overall trend of cooling temperatures across the state and foggy mornings in Southern Telangana. 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th December 2023 6:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button