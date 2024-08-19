Hyderabad: Toddler dies after being run over by car in Meerpet

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, a two-year-old toddler was run over by a car while he was playing near his house in Hastinapuram at Meerpet, on Monday, August 19.

The victim’s father works as a security personnel at an apartment complex in Bhima Nagar and used to live with his family in a basement room. The incident occurred while the victim was playing outside.

According to reports, the accused, Dinesh Reddy, a resident of the apartment, was reversing his car, when he accidentally ran over the toddler. The child was struck by the front right tire of the car, sustaining severe injuries.

Upon realizing the severity of the accident, the victim’s mother quickly took him to a nearby private hospital. Despite the urgent medical attention and efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The police have registered a case and took the accused into custody. Further investigation is ongoing.