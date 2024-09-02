Hyderabad: Tollywood celebrities back CM Revanth, HYDRA

Hyderabad: Tollywood celebrities have expressed support for Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and and the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Protection (HYDRA) agency.

This comes after a period of perceived silence from the film industry, especially following the demolition of the N Convention Center, which was owned by actor Nagarjuna and reportedly built on a lake bed.

Breaking the silence, several Tollywood personalities have voiced their support for the CM’s environmental actions.

Actor Nagababu, who is also the brother of Pawan Kalyan, openly praised the government’s efforts to reclaim illegally occupied water bodies. “The main reason for this is the illegal occupation of the lakes and the construction of the canals,” Nagababu said. “Have you understood the HYDRA concept of Telangana Honorable Chief Minister Revanth Reddy?,” he asked in a post on X.

వర్షాలు పడి తూములు తెగిపోయి,చెరువులు నాళాలు ఉప్పొంగి పోయి అపార్ట్మెంట్ లకి కూడ నీళ్లు రావడం,కొన్ని సామన్య ప్రాణాలు కూడ బలికావడం చాల బాధకారం వీటికి ముఖ్య కారణం చెరువుల్ని నాళాలని అక్రమ కబ్జా చేసి నిర్మాణాలు చేయడమే ..



ఇప్పటికైన అర్ధమైందా తెలంగాణ గౌరవ ముఖ్యమంత్రి రేవంత్ రెడ్డి… — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) September 1, 2024

The actor further said, “Let’s appreciate our Honorable CM @revanth_anumula for your daring decisions and commendable work. We stand with you in full support. If we protect the environment, it will protect us. If we harm it, it will surely punish us.”

Director Harish Shankar backed the chief minister’s approach and said, “Let us respect nature. I salute the government of Revanth Reddy, which is not trying to do fake make-up on a broken system but trying to strengthen the foundations for a great future.”

Let us respect nature. And I salute the government of Revanth Reddy @revanth_anumula garu, which is not trying to do fake make-up on a broken system but trying to strengthen the foundations for a great future.



HYDRAA, clearing our illegally-occupied lake and water bodies,… — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) September 1, 2024

He exuded confidence in the Congress, government and see him Revanth Reddy dumbing him as a statesman of the next generation. “You are both a true visionary and a man on a mission.” He urged the people of Telangana, to back Reddy in his quest to make Hyderabad a world class city.

Expressing support to the chief minister, actor Madhushalini said that HYDRA employs a forward thinking approach. “Thank you, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, for your vision and leadership. HYDRA represents a forward-thinking approach that aligns with our natural environment’s needs. We appreciate your efforts to guide us toward a more resilient and harmonious future,” she said in a post on X.