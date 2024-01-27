Hyderabad: TOMCOM begins drive for hospitality jobs in Japan; salary up to Rs 1.8 L

Screening test will be conducted on Monday at the National Institute of Skill Training (NSTI) on Shivam Road, Vidyanagar

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd (TOMCOM) has announced job opportunities in hospitality jobs in Japan for skilled workers. Selected candidates can earn up to Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh a month.

TOMCOM, a Telangana governement registered recruitment agency, stated that the screening test for recruitment in the hospitality industry will be conducted on Monday, January 29, at the National Institute of Skill Training (NSTI) on Shivam Road, Vidyanagar.

In a press release, TOMCOM said graduates with or without work experience between the age group 22 to 30 years, with a BSc in Nursing or holders of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) are also eligible to apply for this programme.

TOMCOM said that selected candidates will get training in the Japanese language and other professional skills required for working in Japan.

