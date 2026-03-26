Hyderabad tops list of metro cities in ease of living ranking

In terms of commute, Delhi NCR ranked first whereas Hyderabad ranked fifth.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th March 2026 9:43 am IST|   Updated: 26th March 2026 11:54 am IST
Charminar in Hyderabad
Charminar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad topped the list of metro cities in India for the ease of living ranking due to pocket-friendly commuting options, better housing & infrastructure and good weather. As per the report ‘WeAreCity 2026’ by UnboxingBLR (UBLR), the city beat other seven metros.

Performed better in three themes

Out of the five themes viz., commute, diversity, going-out, housing & infrastructure and weather, Hyderabad performed better in three and thereby grabbed first position in the list of metro cities in India.

In terms of commute, Delhi NCR ranked first whereas Hyderabad ranked fifth. The Telangana capital ranked third in terms of diversity whereas Chennai bagged first position.

Subhan Haleem

Kolkata ranked first when it comes to housing and infrastructure. Based on the metric, Hyderabad bagged second position.

Because of the good weather, Hyderabad ranked fourth. In the metric, Bengaluru topped.

Hyderabad topped list of metro cities in overall ranking

Despite not topping in any metric, the city topped in overall ranking due to better ranking in three of the five themes.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Following are the rankings

CitiesOverall rankCommuteDiversityGoing-outHousing and infrastructureWeather
Hyderabad153424
Bengaluru283161
Kolkata335713
Chennai441672
Delhi NCR516248
Pune667535
Greater Mumbai774386
Ahmedabad828857

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th March 2026 9:43 am IST|   Updated: 26th March 2026 11:54 am IST

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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