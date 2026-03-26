Hyderabad tops list of metro cities in ease of living ranking

Hyderabad: Hyderabad topped the list of metro cities in India for the ease of living ranking due to pocket-friendly commuting options, better housing & infrastructure and good weather. As per the report ‘WeAreCity 2026’ by UnboxingBLR (UBLR), the city beat other seven metros.

Performed better in three themes

Out of the five themes viz., commute, diversity, going-out, housing & infrastructure and weather, Hyderabad performed better in three and thereby grabbed first position in the list of metro cities in India.

In terms of commute, Delhi NCR ranked first whereas Hyderabad ranked fifth. The Telangana capital ranked third in terms of diversity whereas Chennai bagged first position.

Kolkata ranked first when it comes to housing and infrastructure. Based on the metric, Hyderabad bagged second position.

Because of the good weather, Hyderabad ranked fourth. In the metric, Bengaluru topped.

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Hyderabad topped list of metro cities in overall ranking

Despite not topping in any metric, the city topped in overall ranking due to better ranking in three of the five themes.

Following are the rankings