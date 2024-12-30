Hyderabad town planning dept to address illegal constructions

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner Ilambarthi instructed the Town Planning Department to investigate complaints about illegal constructions and issue notices as required. During a public hearing at the GHMC head office on Monday, December 30 he also recommended that the department provide a report on the actions taken regarding the received complaints.

To address this, the GHMC commissioner appointed a special Additional chief city planner (CCP) and directed him to oversee the resolution of issues. He further instructed the CCP to review the town planning applications weekly and take disciplinary action against officers who fail to resolve problems at the field level.

Timely resolution of Prajavani complaints: GHMC

Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha Shobhan Reddy along with the GHMC commissioner encouraged officers to promptly resolve the complaints submitted through the Prajavani platform stressing the need for regular reviews of representations received.

On Monday, a total of 82 representations were submitted from the six GHMC zones with 48 received at the GHMC headquarters. Of these, 29 complaints were directed to the Town Planning Department mainly regarding illegal constructions in Hyderabad, 9 to the Tax Department, and others to various departments including Health, Finance, and Housing.

In addition, three representations were submitted through the Prajavani phone-in service, which have been forwarded to the relevant departments for swift resolution.

GHMC to launch online portal to curb illegal constructions in Hyderabad

To tackle concerns regarding illegal construction in Hyderabad, the GHMC plans to introduce an online portal to monitor violations and impose heavy penalties on property owners.

According to the TOI report, this move follows the Telangana High Court’s recent directive for stricter action against illegal constructions, which include unauthorized floors, road encroachments, deviation from approved plans, and violations of building codes, such as construction without proper approvals or occupying government or private land.

In the past five years, over 2.5 lakh writ petitions have been filed in the Telangana High Court over the past five years regarding illegal constructions in Hyderabad. During GHMC’s Prajavani program, around 40 to 50 percent of petitions were regarding illegal constructions in Hyderabad.