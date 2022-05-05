Hyderabad: TPU condemns murder of Dalit man in Saroornagar

Hyderabad: Telangana for Peace and Unity (TPU), a citizens forum, unequivocally condemns the murder of a Dalit youth, Billipuram Nagaraju (26). The victim was allegedly murdered for marrying a Muslim woman against the wishes of her family on Wednesday night, in Saroornagar.

TPU conveys their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased as well as to his partner Syed Ashrin Sultana.

As per the police, a case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against two relatives of the woman, the main accused. Ashrin said that five people were involved in the murder. Two people have so far been arrested in connection with the murder.

TPU has demanded immediate arrest of all the accused involved in the murder. The forum also demanded that a case be registered under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The forum also sought protection be provided to Ashrin and Nagaraju’s family.

According to the statement released by TPU, Telangana has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of killings of Dalit men who marry outside their caste or religion. However, families of the bride in

multiple cases have assaulted and/or murdered the groom who identify themselves from marginalized caste.

“This is a gross violation of both the right to life and liberty of the people from oppressed space as well as grave gender violence on woman who exercise her free will to marry a person of her choice.” said the forum’s statement.

The forum appealed to the state government to ensure that strict legal action is taken in the current case

as well as in previous cases of similar nature.

