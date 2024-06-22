Hyderabad: Trader killed in Falaknuma by his brother over old grudges

Hyderabad: A trader was murdered at his house in Achireddynagar locality at Falaknuma on Friday night by his brother due to some grudges between them.

The deceased Zakir Hussain, 40 years old, lived with his family members at Achireddynagar under Falaknuma police station.

“Between 12 am and 12.30 am, Shafi, brother of the deceased killed Zakir in the house by slitting his throat. The deceased died in the house,” said Syed Jahangeer, Additional DCP South zone.

Commotion prevailed in the locality soon after the murder.

Senior offices visited the spot. A case under 302 of IPC is booked and Shafi is taken into custody by the police.