Hyderabad: Traffic advisory ahead of IPL matches at Uppal stadium

Hyderabad: Rachakonda traffic police, on Saturday issued a traffic advisory ahead of IPL 2023 matches that are scheduled to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad.

Areas including Secunderabad, Habsiguda, Tarnaka, NGRI, Amberpet, Ramanthapur, NSL Arena, LB Nagar, Nagole, Uppal X Road, KV 1 School, Warangal Highway, U-Turn Rajalakshmi, Uppal X Road will observe the traffic diversions.

A total of about 215 traffic police personnel will be deployed from April 2 to May 18 in 8 sectors covering areas in and around the stadium including the parking places for spectators, main roads for general traffic, roads leading to the stadium, contingency diversions, etc.

A total of 18 parking locations are available for parking 4-wheelers and 2-wheelers put together.

People coming from Secunderabad, Habsiguda and Tarnaka can park their vehicles at IALA Parking, Penguine Textile Parking, 4 NGRI Gate No. 1 to 3, Genpact lane, Genpact to NGRI Metro Station.

Likewise, those coming from Amberpet, LB Nagar and Warangal Highway can use the parking at KV – 1 School to DSL Mall (Both Sides), CINE POLIS DSL Mall Cellar, Eenadu Office Lane, modern bakery, LG Godowns to NSL Building (Both Sides), church colony road.

The reserved parking in and around the stadium is earmarked for certain categories of spectators possessing Vehicle Passes only.

Pedestrian entry points

The spectators can enter the access roads to the stadium from Ek Minar Masjid road, Stadium Road opposite LG Godown (diagonally opposite Modern Bakery) and Hindu Office Road (opposite Genpact).

As many as 324 several signage boards will be placed along the routes of the parking places and venue.

Advisory for IPL spectators

Parking locations will be filled up on a first come first serve basis while they may also use the Metro Rail services to avoid parking and quick access to the venue.

Red FM is going to provide Traffic updates regarding IPL on match day to the spectators.