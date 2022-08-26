Hyderabad: Traffic advisory ahead of Marathon Run on Sunday

Hyderabad: The city traffic police issued a traffic warning ahead of the Hyderabad Runners Marathon, which will start on Sunday from People’s Plaza on Necklace Road and ends at GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli.

The run will take the route via Jubilee Hills and Road no. 45 Cable Bridge from 4:30 am to 10 am on Sunday.

Route of the marathon run

People’s Plaza (Necklace Road) – Tank Bund – People’s Plaza – Khairtabad – Somajiguda –Punjagutta flyover – MJ College – SNT Junction – Sagar Society – KBR Park – Jubilee Hills Checkpost – Road No.45 – Cable Bridge.

Diversion points

Traffic coming from Panjagutta and Rajbhavan towards Khairtabad flyover and Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Khairatabad junction towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan to Ravindra Bharathi. Traffic coming from Khairatabad flyover and Shadan to proceed for Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills have to take an alternate route at K.C.P via Taj Krishna- Road No 10 & 12, Cancer Hospital- Orissa Land towards Jubilee Hills. Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar intending to go towards Upper Tankbund will be diverted on Telugu Tally flyover at Old gate Secretariat. Traffic coming from Liberty intending to go towards Upper tank bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar “U” Turn and on Telugu Thalli flyover towards Lower Tank Bund/ Katta Maisamma Temple. Traffic coming from Karbala towards Upper Tank bund will be diverted at Children’s Park towards DBR towards Kavadiguda. At Kawadiguda X Road Traffic will not be allowed towards the sailing club. At DBR Mills traffic will not be allowed toward Children Park. Traffic coming from Ministers road and Ranigunj will not be allowed towards Necklace road and will be diverted at Nallagutta Jn., towards Ranigunj and Minister Road. When the Marathon arrives at Necklace Rotary, the traffic coming from Begumpet towards Rajbhavan, Banjara Hills, and Jubilee Hills will be diverted at Green lands Junction towards D.K. Road, Ameerpet till the Marathon goes beyond KBR Park Junction as follows:-

To proceed to Banjara Hills – Via D.K. Road, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Nagarjuna Circle – Taj Krishna, Road No. 10 & 12 Banjara Hills.

To proceed to Jubilee Hills – Via D.K. Road, Ameerpet, Maithrivanam, Yousufguda, Venkatagiri, Jubilee Hills Check Post.

Panjagutta Flyover from Begumpet towards KBR Park will be closed for traffic. Also at Nagarjuna Circle traffic towards KBR Park will not be allowed till 9 AM. When the Marathon enters the Panjagutta flyover, the traffic coming from Panjagutta towards Road No.2, Banjara Hills will be diverted at NFCL Junction towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills (via Taj Krishna, Road No. 10 & 12 Cancer Hospital, Orissa Land) till the Marathon goes beyond Jubilee Check Post Junction. At SNT Junction, the traffic coming from Srinagar Colony towards Road No.2, Banjara Hills will not be allowed and advised to take an alternate route to proceed Jubilee Hills via., Srinagar Colony, Kamalapuri Colony, Green Bawarchi, Venkatagiri to towards Jubilee Hills, till the Marathon goes beyond Jubilee Check Post Junction. At Sagar Society, the traffic coming from Kamalapuri Colony towards Road No.2, Banjara Hills will not be allowed and advised to take an alternate route to proceed Jubilee Hills via., Kamalapuri Colony, Green Bawarchi, Venkatagiri to towards Jubilee Hills, till the Marathon goes beyond Jubilee Check Post Junction. When the Marathon enters Sagar Society Jn., the traffic coming from Orissa Island / Road No.10, B/Hills will not be allowed towards NTR Bhavan. The traffic coming from Road No.10, B/Hills will be diverted at Cancer Hospital towards Orissa Island and the traffic coming from Orissa Island will be diverted at Cancer Hospital towards Road No.10, Banjara Hills. When the Marathon run reaches NTR Bhavan, the traffic coming from Film Nagar, BVB junction towards Jubilee Hills Check Post will be diverted at Journalist Colony towards Road No.70, Hot Cup towards Madhapur. Traffic will not be allowed towards Road No.45, Jubilee Hills when the Marathon goes beyond Jubilee Hills Check Post towards Road No.45 Cable Bridge and the traffic coming from Venkatagiri ‘T’ junction KBR Park will be diverted towards Road No.36, Jubilee Hills and Road No.2, Banjara Hills Those appearing for scheduled exams of JEE & Police Constable are advised to note the traffic diversions and start early to reach their exams centres on time.

Police requested citizens to avoid the junctions and route of Marathon Run and take alternative routes between 4:30 am to 10 am on Sunday.