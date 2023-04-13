Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for Ambedkar Statue unveiling on April 14

Hyderabad: In view of the unveiling of the 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar near Hussain Sagar, the following traffic diversions are likely to be imposed on Friday from 1 pm to 8 pm.

The statue will be uncovered by Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who will then proceed for a public meeting behind the I-Max theatre, Necklace Rotary.

The city police have requested that commuters travelling through Necklace Road to take note of the following traffic diversions.

Traffic will not be allowed between VV Statue – Necklace Rotary – NTR Marg and Telugu Thalli Junction and vice versa.



Traffic Coming from Khairatabad/Panjagutta/Somajiguda and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan – Nirankari.



Traffic coming from Tankbund towards PVNR Marg, will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sonabi Mosque towards Ranigunj/Karbala.



Traffic coming from Rasoolpura/Minister Road towards Necklace Rotary via Nallagutta will not be allowed and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj.



Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction and intending to go towards Tankbund – Ranigunj and Liberty will not be allowed towards Ambedkar Statue/Tankbund and directed to embark Telugu Thalli flyover – Katta Maisamma Junction – Lower Tankbund.



Traffic coming from Tankbund and Telugu Thalli and intending to go towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction.



Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction.



Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards the Mint compound lane will not be allowed.



Traffic coming from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Lane towards Printing Press Junction or Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted towards Rajdooth Lane.

Parks near Hussain Sagar to be closed

NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park, will be closed on Friday.

RTC Buses Diversion

RTC buses coming from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad shall avoid the Tank Bund road and take Telugu Thalli Flyover, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda.

Traffic Congestion Junctions

VV Statue (Khairatabad) Junction, Old Saifabad PS Junction, Ravindra Bharathi Junction, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Thalli Junction, Necklace Rotary, Nallagutta Junction, Katta Maisamma (Lower Tankbund) Tank Bund and Liberty are expected to witness congestion of traffic.

Citizens have been appealed to follow traffic updates on the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page and @HYDP on Twitter.

In case of any emergency in travel, call the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for travel assistance.

Citizens have been requested to take note of the above diversions and take alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

15 buses arranged for participants from Adilabad

District collector PS Rahul Raj said that 15 buses were arranged for ferrying participants from Adilabad district to Hyderabad. The vehicles would start from the mandal centres at 6 am.

Drinking water, food and other basic amenities will be provided to the people.