Passport Offices in Hyderabad to function on Ambedkar Jayanti

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, Passport Offices which are known as Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) will function on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti which falls on Friday, April 14. This decision was taken after it was earlier announced that passport services would be canceled on this day. The decision was taken to avoid inconvenience to the applicants.

To inform the changes, messages will be sent to the applicants. It is advised that applicants need to check their appointment status on the official website. This decision will bring relief to many applicants who have been waiting for their passports for a long time.

Out of the five Passport Offices in Telangana, three are located in Hyderabad. They are

PSK Ameerpet

PSK Begumpet, and

PSK Tolichowki.

Passport appointment availability at offices in Hyderabad

The earliest passport appointment available at all three PSKs in Hyderabad is May 19.

Location of Passport Offices Application type/Quota Earliest appointment date Ameerpet Passport/Normal June 1, 2023 Ameerpet Passport/Tatkal May 19, 2023 Ameerpet PCC April 14, 2023 Begumpet Passport/Normal June 1, 2023 Begumpet Passport/Tatkal May 19, 2023 Begumpet PCC April 14, 2023 ToliChowki Passport/Normal June 2, 2023 ToliChowki Passport/Tatkal May 19, 2023 ToliChowki PCC April 14, 2023

This means that the demand for passport services in Hyderabad is quite high and applicants need to plan their application process well in advance.

How to apply for passport?

Those who want to apply for a fresh passport or renew their expired passport need to apply on the Passport Seva website and then visit one of the Passport Offices in Hyderabad or another district.

Steps to apply for passport at PSK in Hyderabad