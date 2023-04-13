Passport Offices in Hyderabad to function on Ambedkar Jayanti

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, Passport Offices which are known as Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) will function on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti which falls on Friday, April 14. This decision was taken after it was earlier announced that passport services would be canceled on this day. The decision was taken to avoid inconvenience to the applicants.
To inform the changes, messages will be sent to the applicants. It is advised that applicants need to check their appointment status on the official website. This decision will bring relief to many applicants who have been waiting for their passports for a long time.
Out of the five Passport Offices in Telangana, three are located in Hyderabad. They are
- PSK Ameerpet
- PSK Begumpet, and
- PSK Tolichowki.
Passport appointment availability at offices in Hyderabad
The earliest passport appointment available at all three PSKs in Hyderabad is May 19.
|Location of Passport Offices
|Application type/Quota
|Earliest appointment date
|Ameerpet
|Passport/Normal
|June 1, 2023
|Ameerpet
|Passport/Tatkal
|May 19, 2023
|Ameerpet
|PCC
|April 14, 2023
|Begumpet
|Passport/Normal
|June 1, 2023
|Begumpet
|Passport/Tatkal
|May 19, 2023
|Begumpet
|PCC
|April 14, 2023
|ToliChowki
|Passport/Normal
|June 2, 2023
|ToliChowki
|Passport/Tatkal
|May 19, 2023
|ToliChowki
|PCC
|April 14, 2023
This means that the demand for passport services in Hyderabad is quite high and applicants need to plan their application process well in advance.
How to apply for passport?
Those who want to apply for a fresh passport or renew their expired passport need to apply on the Passport Seva website and then visit one of the Passport Offices in Hyderabad or another district.
Steps to apply for passport at PSK in Hyderabad
- Visit the official website of Passport Seva (click here).
- New users need to register whereas, existing users can log in to the portal.
- Once logged in, click on the link ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport’.
- Applicants can fill out the form online or download it, fill it out offline and then upload it.
- After filling out the form, applicants have to pay which varies for various categories of passports.
- Once payment is done, applicants can book passport appointment slots at PSKs.
- At PSK, applicants have to pass through various stages.
- Finally, after police verification, the passport will be posted to the address mentioned in the application form.