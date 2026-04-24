Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for launch of Kavitha’s new party in Muneerabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police on Friday, April 24, issued a traffic advisory ahead of the inauguration of Nizamabad MP K Kavitha’s launch of her new political party at Advaya Convention in Muneerabad on Saturday, April 25.

The event, at which Kavitha will be unveiled as the founder president of the newly floated party, is expected to draw large crowds between 5 am and 5 pm, prompting extensive traffic arrangements in the area.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the Muneerabad route during peak hours as heavy traffic congestion is expected on NH-44 and internal village roads in the vicinity. Car rallies and processions heading to the venue may also cause intermittent slowdowns, the police said.

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Entry of heavy vehicles into Muneerabad village roads has been strictly prohibited. Such vehicles will be diverted via the Kandlakoya service road and Outer Ring Road (ORR) service roads, the police said.

At the Muneerabad village entry point, only vehicles attending the event will be permitted. All other vehicles will be diverted via Gopala Farms, Poodur Village Road and onward to Kistapur and Medchal routes. At the Poodur Village Y-Junction, all vehicles will be stopped and redirected towards Medchal and Poodur routes, with only authorised meeting vehicles being allowed through.

Vehicles heading towards Muneerabad village from CMR College X Road will be diverted via the Kandlakoya ORR Service Road towards Shamirpet ORR.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police urged commuters to plan their travel in advance, use alternate routes to reach Medchal, Kistapur and surrounding areas, and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure the free flow of traffic.