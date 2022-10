Milad-Un-Nabi: Hyderabad Police issue traffic advisory for Sunday

Hyderabad: Ahead of Milad-Un-Nabi processions on Sunday, the city police issued a traffic advisory for a free flow of traffic.

The main procession is set to begin from Syed Quadri Chaman, Gulam Murtuza colony, Falaknuma, and proceed through Falanuma X Roads, Aliabad X Roads, Lal Darwaza X Roads, Charminar, Gulzar House, Madina, Nayapul Bridge, Salar Jung Museum, Salar Jung Rotary, Purani Haveli, Etebar Chowk and culminate at Volta Hotel in Bibi Bazaar.

According to a release from the city police, all flyovers except the Begumpet flyover, Langar Houz flyover, Dabeerpura flyover, Lalapet flyover, and PVNR Expressway, will be closed between 8 am to 6 pm.

The public is requested to take a diversion from the following areas: