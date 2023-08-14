Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued ahead of Independence Day

Hyderabad: In the view of 77th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory for ‘At Home Programme‘ which will be conducted from 5 pm at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The traffic police urged commuters using the Raj Bhavan road to take alternative routes from 4 pm to 8 pm for travel in order to avoid inconvenience.

Also Read Watch: Six historical arches in Hyderabad cry for attention

Parking arrangements

All dignitaries, including the chief minister and chief justice of the Telangana High Court, the chairman and speaker of the Telangana state legislative council, the Central ministers, and the ministers of Telangana, will enter through Gate-I and leave through Gate-II.

They are advised to park their cars in the designated spot within Raj Bhavan.

All other visitors with pink car passes should enter by Gate 3, park their cars in Raj Bhavan’s garages, and then leave through the same gate.

Meanwhile, white car pass holders are requested to get off at Gate-III entrance and park their cars at the designated parking spaces at Park Hotel near MMTS, single-lane parking from Metro Residency to NASR School, single-lane parking from Lake View to VV Statue Junction Opposite lane of Lake View Guest House.