Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for CM’s programme on Aug 2

Hyderabad: In view of an interactive program with chief minister Revanth Reddy, and 25,000 recently promoted government teachers, Hyderabad traffic police have issued a traffic advisory around LB Stadium on Friday, August 2.

Event attendees and commuters are urged to park vehicles only in designated areas and use alternative routes to avoid congestion.

Traffic diversions

Traffic police have announced that traffic will be either stopped or diverted at key locations as a precautionary measure. Specific changes include:

AR Petrol Pump Junction (Public Gardens) to BJR Statue: Traffic will be diverted at A.R. Petrol Pump towards Nampally. Entry from this route will be restricted.

Traffic will be diverted at A.R. Petrol Pump towards Nampally. Entry from this route will be restricted. Basheerbagh to A.R. Petrol Pump: Vehicles will be redirected at the BJR statue, with traffic rerouted towards Abids and Nampally Station Road.

Vehicles will be redirected at the BJR statue, with traffic rerouted towards Abids and Nampally Station Road. Sujatha School Lane to Khan Lateef Khan Building: Traffic will be diverted at Sujatha School Junction towards Nampally.

Furthermore, drivers are advised to avoid the following junctions between 12 pm and 7 pm: VV Statue, Khairatabad Flyover, Ambedkar Statue, NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli, Tankbund, RTC X Roads, Indira Park, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market, and Hyderguda.

RTC buses to be impacted

Buses travelling from Ravindra Bharathi towards the BJR statue should bypass the L.B. Stadium main gate and divert at A.R. Petrol (Public Gardens) towards Nampally.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police request full cooperation from the public to ensure smooth traffic management and minimize disruptions during this significant event.