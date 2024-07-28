Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for new Gachibowli flyover works

The work will be conducted round-the-clock for five days, from July 29 to August 2

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 28th July 2024 5:15 pm IST
The Cyberabad traffic police have issued a traffic advisory due to the SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover construction

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police have issued a traffic advisory due to the SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover construction by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The work will be conducted round-the-clock for five days, from July 29 to August 2, affecting the route from the ZPHS U-turn towards Gachibowli.

Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch between Kothaguda- Rolling Hills to Gachibowli Junction during this period.

MS Education Academy

The road width between ZP High School and Gachibowli Junction will be reduced by 3 meters, leading to expected traffic congestion.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of Amberpet flyover construction

Police further requested that the general public note the diversions and cooperate with Cyberabad traffic police

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 28th July 2024 5:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button