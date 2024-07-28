Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for new Gachibowli flyover works

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police have issued a traffic advisory due to the SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover construction by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The work will be conducted round-the-clock for five days, from July 29 to August 2, affecting the route from the ZPHS U-turn towards Gachibowli.

Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch between Kothaguda- Rolling Hills to Gachibowli Junction during this period.

The road width between ZP High School and Gachibowli Junction will be reduced by 3 meters, leading to expected traffic congestion.

Police further requested that the general public note the diversions and cooperate with Cyberabad traffic police