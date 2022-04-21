Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for Hazrat Ali’s death anniversary

Hyderabad: The city traffic police released a traffic advisory in view of the procession on the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali on April 22 which is the 20th day of the Islamic calendar in Ramzan.

The procession will start from Charminar between 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM and move towards Masjid-e-Imamia near Kali Kabar. The traffic coming from the Etabar chowk will not allow towards the Gulzar house and it would be diverted at Irani Galli I.e Arman Café towards Kotla Alijha / Hafiz Danka Masque.

When the procession is at Charminar The Traffic coming from Ghansi bazaar and Mitti ke Sher will not allow towards Gulzar House it will be diverted from Sher E batil Kaman, towards Ghansi bazaar and Mitti ke Sher.

When the procession is at Madina junction and proceed towards Tipu Khana Masque wrong side the traffic coming from the Nayapool should be stopped at Nayapool till the tail end of the procession enters into the Chatta bazaar

In the second diversion between 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm when the precision enters the Chattabazar the traffic would not be allowed from by-lanes towards Chattabazr till the procession reached the APAT Junction.

When the procession enters into Chattabazr the traffic coming from Purani Haveli should not be allowed towards Chatta bazat and it would be diverted towards APAT and Mandi Mir Alam.

From Apat junction the procession reached Lakkad kote by lane and proceed towards Salama School the traffic coming from Purani Haveli will not be allowed towards the APAT and it should be diverted at Ganga Nagar Nala towards Purani Haveli, Chatta bazaar, Mandi Mir Alam and Princess Dureshawar Hospital lane.

When the procession reaches Lakkad kote by lane and proceed towards Salma School the traffic coming from S.J Rotary will not allow towards APAT Junction and it will be diverted towards the SJ Bridge / Salar Jung museum / Noorkhan bazaar directions / areas.

When the procession reached Darushifa ground the Traffic coming from Chader Ghat will not allow towards SJ Rotary and it will be diverted from Chader Ghat rotary towards Chader Ghat Junction till the procession enters into the Arch of Masjid E Imamia near Kali Khabar. Salarjung Bridge When the procession reached SJ Rotary the traffic coming from Afzalgunj/CBS should not be allowed towards SJ Bridge and it should be diverted to CBS/Afzalgunj

The procession will continue from Charminar Monument to Masjid-e-Imamia near Kali Kabar, Via Charkaman – Gulzar House – Pather Gatti – Madina – right wrong side towards Tipu Khana Majid – right turn Chatta Bazar – Lakkad Kote left turn – Salama School Purani Haveli right turn APAT X roads left turn – Darushifa Grounds – S.J Rotary – Abid Ali Khan eye Hospital – Masjid e Imamia right turn.

The Traffic diversions/closures of roads will remove/open once the tail end of the procession crosses particular points.

All the restrictions apply to all types of vehicles including the TSRTC & APSRTC Buses, Private Buses, and other vehicles proceeding on the route.

All citizens are requested to co-operate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.