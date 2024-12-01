Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for Pushpa-2 pre-release event

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters in light of the ‘Pushpa-2’ pre-release event scheduled on Monday, December 2 from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm at Yousufguda Battalion Police Lines. The event is expected to draw a large crowd which could lead to moderate traffic congestion around KVBR stadium and surrounding streets.

To avoid inconvenience, the following traffic diversions will be in place:

Jubilee Hills Checkpost to Kotla Vijaya Bhasker Stadium: Traffic will be diverted at Krishna Nagar Junction towards Sri Nagar Colony and Panjagutta. Maitrivanam Junction to Jubilee Hills and Madhapur: Traffic will be redirected at Yousufguda Basti towards RBI Quarters, Krishna Nagar Junction, and Jubilee Hills Checkpost. Maitrivanam Junction to Borabanda bus stop: Vehicles will be diverted at Savera Function Hall, passing through Krishnakanth Park, GTS Temple, Kalyan Nagar, Mothi Nagar, and Borabanda bus stop. Borabanda bus stop to Maitrivanam Junction: Traffic will be rerouted at Prime Garden Kalyan Nagar, Midland Bakery, GTS Colony, Kalyan Nagar Junction, Umesh Chandra Statue U-Turn, ICICI U-Turn, and Maitrivanam Junction.

For the convenience of attendees at Pushpa-2’s pre-release event, parking will be available at Janakamma Thota as well as Savera Function Hall and Mahamood Function Hall (for four-wheelers only).

The Hyderabad traffic police request that citizens take note of these traffic diversions and cooperate with authorities to ensure smooth traffic flow during the event.

Pushpa 2 grand pre-Release event in Hyderabad

The countdown has started for Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar. The movie will release worldwide on December 5, 2024. After the success of Pushpa: The Rise, fans are excited to see what’s next in Pushpa Raj’s story. With exciting teasers, hit songs, and action-packed trailers, the sequel is already one of the most awaited movies of the year.

The excitement doesn’t stop at the movie itself. After successful events in Patna, Chennai, Kerala, and Mumbai, a grand pre-release event is planned in Hyderabad.

Fans in both Telugu states are thrilled to see this celebration. The event is more than just a promotion—it’s a festival for fans to cheer for their favorite star, Allu Arjun.



