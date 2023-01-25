Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for Republic Day

Hyderabad: The city traffic police have issued an advisory asking citizens to avoid getting stuck due to Republic Day celebrations at Parade Ground in Secunderabad on Thursday.

The road stretch from Secunderabad Plaza to VV Statue Junction (Khairatabad) via Somajiguda junction will witness moderate traffic congestion from 6 am to 11 am.

Also Read Telangana HC directs state govt to conduct Republic day event

Raj Bhavan Quarters Road (Metro Residency) will be closed for general traffic on both sides during the above timings.

Traffic congestion are expected at the following places – Plaza, CTO, Rasoolpura, Prakashnagar, Begumpet, Greenlands, Somajiguda Junction, Rajbhavan Metro Station, VV Statue Junction (Khairatabad), Telugu Thali Junction, Ravindra Bharathi, Abids GPO and MJ Market.

Citizens are requested to take alternate routes to reach their destination and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.