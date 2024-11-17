Hyderabad traffic CI helps TGPSC candidate reach revised exam center on time

Hyderabad: A traffic constable inspector (CI) in Jeedimetla displayed exceptional kindness and quick thinking by assisting a Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 3 exam candidate in reaching her revised exam center on time.

On Sunday, November 17, the TGPSC candidate arrived at the Gautami College of Gidimetla. Upon reaching, she was informed at the last moment that her examination center was changed to Geetanjali College located in Balanagar.

Stressed out, the candidate did not was unable to figure out how to reach her revised examination center.

At this point, the traffic officer, who was stationed at Gidimetla, offered to help the confused TGSPSC candidate and dropped her at Balanagar on time.

In another incident, four TGPSC candidates in Bhadradri Kothagudem district were denied entry at the exam center after arriving late.

Also Read Telangana: TGPSC Group 3 aspirants miss exam due to confusion over center

The four candidates reportedly got confused due to similar names of the exam centers and reached Kothagudem instead of Palvancha. When they arrived at the center in Kothagudem, they were unable to find their roll numbers.

Upon realising that they were at the wrong exam center, the four candidates rushed to Palvancha where the authorities denied entry as it was past 9 am.

While they were supposed to report at KLR degree College in Palvancha, the aspirants reached KLR institutions in Kothagudem.

One of the aspirants Saramma, from Ilandu said, “According to my hall ticket, I was allotted KLR Degree college which is located in Palvancha. I reached the center half an hour before the exam. However, upon checking my hall ticket, the official said that I had come to the wrong place in Kothagudem.”