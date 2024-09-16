Hyderabad: Traffic comes to standstill at Abids, Assembly

Hyderabad: The festive mood in the city threw traffic out of gear on Monday, September 17 as citizens swarmed the roads early morning ahead of Ganesh idol immersion.

There was heavy traffic and slow movement of vehicles at Nampally, Abids and Assembly. The Hyderabad Traffic police took to X and said that the traffic in several areas is caused due to heavy rush of vehicles returning after immersing the Ganesh idols.

“Due to the returning of Empty vehicles of Ganesh Immersion Procession, movement of vehicles is slow from AR Petrol Pump, Gun Park, Ravindra Bharathi,DGP Office towards lakdi ka Pool. Hyderabad Traffic Police are working to ensure the free flow of Traffic,” it said.

Movement of vehicles other than those carrying Ganesh idols will be restricted and diverted at several points along the main procession route and other points adjoining the tributary processions.

The facility to cross from West to East or vice versa is available only at Basheerbagh Junction. Commuters are advised to use the Inner Ring Road and the Masab Tank – Punjagutta – Begumpet and Secunderabad route, or the Outer Ring Road, to avoid traffic diversion points. All side roads and lanes leading to the main procession route will be barricaded.