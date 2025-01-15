Hyderabad traffic constable, 2 others injured by Chinese manja

Hyderabad: Three individuals including a police constable sustained injuries in separate incidents allegedly involving Chinese manja in Telangana during Makar Sankranti.

A constable from Langar House traffic police station suffered a throat injury reportedly caused by Chinese manja while riding a two-wheeler on the Narayanguda flyover Tuesday evening, January 14. He was taken to a hospital by local people, treated, and subsequently discharged. Based on the constable’s complaint, a case was registered.

In another incident, reported from Navipet in Nizamabad district, a man in his 30s was hospitalised after a manja thread cut his throat, resulting in a bleeding injury while he was riding a two-wheeler on Tuesday.

In a similar case, a middle-aged man driving a two-wheeler in Yadagirigutta on Wednesday, January 15 suffered a minor cut on his neck after the thread of a kite got ‘entangled around his neck, causing him to fall.

Between October 2024 and January 2025, Hyderabad police conducted extensive raids, booking 107 cases and apprehending 148 individuals involved in selling illegal Chinese manja. Over 7,300 manja bobbins worth Rs 90 lakh were seized.

Why is Chinese manja dangerous?

Chinese manja (kite string) illegally sold in various parts of India including Hyderabad during Sankranti is harmful due to its composition, which often includes synthetic materials like nylon and coated with glass powder or metal. This makes it extremely sharp and capable of causing serious injuries to humans, animals, and birds. It is known to entangle or cut through the skin, leading to deep cuts and even fatalities.

Additionally, it poses a threat to wildlife as birds can get caught in it, leading to injury or death. Its non-biodegradable nature also contributes to environmental pollution.

Telangana HC ban

The Telangana High Court has mandated the state government to enforce a complete ban on the use of Chinese manja during the upcoming Sankranti festival, particularly on the designated kite flying day.