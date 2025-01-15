Video: Chinese manja slits bike borne man’s neck in Hyderabad suburb

Hyderabad: A bike borne man in the suburb of the city was injured after a Chinese manja slit his neck late on Tuesday, January 14. Hyderabad residents who were the first ones to witness the man getting injured, rushed him to the nearest hospital. According to local reports, his condition remains critical.

It has been reported that several similar incidents occurred across Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts.

A majority of injuries during Sankranti are caused due to the use of the banned “Chinese manja”.

A bike borne man in the suburb of the city was injured after a manja slit his neck late on Tuesday, January 14. pic.twitter.com/l5udabSlHc — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 15, 2025

Also Read Hyderabad: 148 held in last 100 days for selling Chinese manja

The thread may not necessarily be imported from China but is made from nylon, and is difficult to cut during kite flying

The Chinese or “killer manja” has become a norm amongst people, fundamentally, due to the fact that it remains available in the Hyderabad market despite stringent vigilance. Even birds and animals have not been spared.

Last year, an army official died after a chinese manja slit his throat at the Langer Houz flyover. In Hyderabad.

Drive against Chinese manja in Hyderabad

In a drive against the sale of Chinese manja, Hyderabad police between October 1 and January 13 arrested 148 individuals and booked 107 cases across various zones.

The officials also seized 7334 Chinese manja Bobbins worth around Rs 90 lakh.

Why is Chinese manja dangerous?

Chinese manja (kite string) which is illegally sold in various parts of India including Hyderabad during Sankranti is harmful due to its composition, which often includes synthetic materials like nylon and coated with glass powder or metal. This makes it extremely sharp and capable of causing serious injuries to humans, animals, and birds. It is known to entangle or cut through the skin, leading to deep cuts and even fatalities.

Additionally, it poses a threat to wildlife as birds can get caught in it, leading to injury or death. Its non-biodegradable nature also contributes to environmental pollution.

Telangana HC ban

The Telangana High Court has mandated the state government to enforce a complete ban on the use of Chinese manja during the upcoming Sankranti festival, particularly on the designated kite flying day.