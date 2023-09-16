Hyderabad traffic cops get 1000 new VHF communication sets

Hyderabad: 1000 new advanced very high frequency (VHF) communication sets for flawless communication were distributed among officers at the traffic complex on Friday, September 15.

City police commissioner CV Anand launched the manpack sets procured at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

#HYDTPinfo

Sri C.V Anand, IPS, @CPHydCity inaugurated (1000) new Advanced Communication VHF sets for clear & flawless communication and distributed among officers at Traffic Complex.

Sri G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, @AddlCPTrfHyd and other officers participated in the Inaugural Program. pic.twitter.com/0fkTUl2Xws — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) September 15, 2023

Officials said that this is the first time that a police commissioner in the country has procured communication sets in such large numbers in one go.

Also Read BRS puts up posters in Hyderabad, mocks CWC

C V Anand, while speaking at the event said, “The work related to upgradation of new communication systems will be completed shortly. This will help for effective communication by the staff.”

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) G Sudheer Babu pointed out that the Hyderabad Police technology went to the next level with the procuring of these sophisticated communication sets.

Advanced features of the new sets include dual microphones, enhanced receiver audio quality, scan facility, more battery backup, lightweight, announcement talk group facility, text messaging, integrated GPS and certified hardware encryption for tamper-proof security to ensure secure communications.