Hyderabad traffic cops suggest staggered school timings – Know how it works

Hyderabad: Impressed by the results of staggered logout timing in the IT zone in Hyderabad, the traffic police are planning to implement the same in schools in the city.

Recently, G. Sudheer Babu, additional police commissioner of traffic, held a meeting with school managements. In the meeting, he asked them to stagger their timings to avoid traffic chaos in school zones.

As per the plan, the Hyderabad cops asked the managements of schools located in the same localities to stagger their timings by 15 minutes. Based on the traffic flow, school strength, the timings will be suggested by the traffic police.

In the meeting, the school managements were further asked to deploy traffic volunteers and security guards in front of schools.

These decisions were made following complaints about traffic jams and slowdowns in areas where huge schools are located.

Recently, amid heavy rainfall, IT companies in Hyderabad, on the advice of the city police, have resorted to logging out employees phase-wise in order to avoid massive traffic jams.