Hyderabad traffic curbs for elephant trial walk from Bibi-ka-Alawa

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced traffic curbs and diversions in connection with the Elephant Trial Walk from Bibi-ka-Alawa scheduled on Saturday, June 20.

The traffic curbs will remain in force from 12 pm to 10 pm along the procession route.

Key traffic curbs in Hyderabad

According to the traffic advisory, vehicles will not be allowed towards Bibi-ka-Alawa and will be diverted at Sunargalli T Junction towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala on the Yakutpura side.

Traffic heading towards Shaik Faiz Kaman will be diverted at Jabbar Hotel towards Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda depending on the situation.

Vehicles coming from Etebar Chowk will not be permitted towards Bada Bazar and will be redirected towards Kotla Alija or Purani Haveli.

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As the procession moves through different locations, traffic curbs will be imposed at Hyderabad’s Ganga Nagar Nala, Etebar Chowk, Kotla Alija, Charminar, Miralam Mandi and Alawa Sartauq. Diversions will be arranged based on the movement of the procession and traffic conditions.

Traffic from major routes including Moghalpura, Volta Hotel, Mitti-ka-Sher, Madina, Nayapool, Chaderghat Rotary, Noorkhan Bazar, Salar Jung Museum and Shivaji Bridge will also be diverted at various points during the event.

RTC bus diversions

The Hyderabad Traffic Police said APSRTC and TGSRTC district buses will be diverted through Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj for entry and exit between 10 am and 9 pm on June 20. The buses will be allowed on Kalikabar and Miralam Mandi roads until the procession reaches its destination.

For traffic updates, the public can follow the Hyderabad Traffic Police on social media. In case of travel emergencies, dial 9010203626.