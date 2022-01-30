Hyderabad: Traffic diversion advisory for Gandhi Vardhanti event

Hyderabad: In honour of the Mahatma Gandhi Vardhanti event, the joint commissioner of the Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory foreshadowing that traffic will be halted or redirected from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today (Sunday).

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will visit Bapu Ghat today at 10:30 a.m. to pay respect to Mahatma Gandhi, the nation’s father.

The traffic advisory was also released on the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s official account.

A media announcement implied that individuals should take note of the situation and schedule their travels accordingly, as well as cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

Mahatma Gandhi’s 74th death anniversary

Martyrs’ Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas or Sarvodaya Day, is held all throughout the country on January 30 to pay tribute to all those who gave their lives to make India an independent nation.

The day also commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. This was the nation’s worst day in 1948, when Gandhiji, affectionately known as Bapu, was killed by Nathuram Godse during evening prayers at Gandhi Smriti at the Birla House.

This is known to all that Mahatma Gandhi played a significant part in liberating India from British control. He achieved independence by peaceful and nonviolent means. Because Mahatama Gandhi died on January 30, the Government of India declared that day to be Shaheed Diwas.