Hyderabad: Traffic diversions for Amberpet Bonalu from July 16-18

Hyderabad: The city police have issued traffic diversions for the Bonalu festival celebrations at Mahankali Temple, Amberpet from 6 am on July 16 to 18.

Diversion points

The diversions will be bought into force from 6 am on July 16 to 6 am on July 18

All District buses, City buses and heavy vehicles coming from Uppal towards Amberpet will be diverted at Uppal x road via Habsiguda – Tarnaka – Adikmet – Vidya Nagar – Fever Hospital – T.Y. Mandali – Tourist Hotel Jn. – Nimboliadda – Chaderghat & C.B.S. The return route will be vice-versa.



The heavy vehicles and City buses coming from Koti towards Uppal will be diverted to Nimboliadda – Tourist Hotel – TY Mandali – Fever Hospital – Adikmet – Tarnaka – Habsiguda – Uppal X Roads the return route will be vice-versa.



The traffic coming from Uppal towards Amberpet will be diverted at Royal Juice Corner – Mallikarjuna Nagar – D D Colony – Syndicate Bank – Shivam Road. Traffic intending to go towards Golnaka and Moosarambagh will be diverted to C.P.L. Amberpet – Saldhana Gate –Ali Café X Roads and the return route will be vice-versa.

The city police have requested the citizens to avoid the above routes and take alternative routes to reach their destinations without any hindrance.