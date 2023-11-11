Hyderabad: Traffic diversions for PM Modi’s Parade Grounds meet

Hyderabad: Traffic diversions have been imposed by the city’s traffic police for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Parade Grounds on Saturday, November 11.

Commuters are advised to avoid travel on roads from Panjagutta towards Greenlands, Begumpet to Secunderabad Parade Grounds. The road between Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads will also be closed.

Traffic congestion near Parade Grounds

Traffic congestion is expected at the junctions namely, Chilakalguda X roads, Alugaddabai X roads, Sangeeth X roads, YMCA X roads, Patny X roads, SBH X roads, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brookbond junction, Tivoli Junction, SweekarUpakar junction, Secunderabad Club, Tirumalgherry x roads, Tadbund x roads, Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally X roads, Rasoolpura, Begumpet and Paradise.

Also Read Telangana polls: PM Modi to address rally in Hyderabad today

Citizens are advised to avoid MG Road, R.P Road and S.D Road between 2 pm and 10 pm.

Passengers intending to travel by evening trains from Secunderabad Railway Station and RTC buses through Jubilee Bus Station are suggested to start early to reach the railway station and bus stand in time or utilise the Metro Rail services.