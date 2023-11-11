Telangana polls: PM Modi to address rally in Hyderabad today

In his second rally in a row in the city, PM Modi will likely make key announcements concerning the categorisation of SCs.

PM Narendra Modi in BJP's Hyderabad meeting. Photo: X.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally being organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi, a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of scheduled castes in Telugu states, at the Parade Ground here on Saturday.

This is Modi’s second rally in a row in the city after the notification for the polls was announced on November 3.

MRPS has been demanding sub-categorisation of reservation for the Scheduled Caste communities for over three decades.

NV Subhash, BJP Telangana spokesperson, said PM Modi will make some key announcements concerning the categorisation of SCs.

The city police issued traffic advisories in connection with the meeting.

On November 7, Modi addressed a rally here – “BC Atma Gourava Sabha” (Backwards classes self-respect meeting)- at the LB Stadium here. He promised that if voted to power in the November 30 Assembly elections, the BJP would make a person from the BC community the chief minister in Telangana.

