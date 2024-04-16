Hyderabad: Traffic diversions for Rama Navami Shoba Yatra

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police have issued a notification to the general public regarding traffic diversions on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on Wednesday, April 17
In this light, the commuters are advised to take the following traffic diversions and plan their journeys accordingly.
Diversion Points
The traffic diversions in the southwest zone will be implemented between 11 am to 4 pm.
- When the procession starts at Seetarambagh Temple, traffic coming from Asif Nagar will not be allowed towards Bhoiguda Kaman and it will be diverted at Mallepally X Road towards Vijaya Nagar Colony or Mehdipatnam.
- Traffic coming from Aghapura and Bhoiguda Kaman bylanes will not be allowed towards Seetharam Bagh and it will be diverted towards Aghapura/Habeeb Nagar.
- When the procession reaches Bhoiguda Kaman, traffic coming from Darussalam will be diverted at Agapura towards Ghode-ki-Khabar or New Aghapura, Charkhandil X Road, Nampally Aghapura x roads Ghode-ki-Khabar.
- When the procession enters Bhoiguda Kaman right turn towards Mangalhat market, traffic will be diverted at Ghode-Ki-Khabar towards Takkarwadi Junction or New Aghapura Charkhandil X Road
- When the procession reaches Jali Hanuman the traffic coming from Puranapool Gandhi Statue will be diverted towards Puranapool Bridge either towards Puranapool Darwaza/ Karwan/ Kulsumpura/ 100 feet road.
- When the procession reaches Gandhi Statue the traffic coming from Afzalgunj or City College towards Jumerath Bazar road will not be allowed and it will be diverted at MJ Bridge towards City College, Afzalgunj
- When the procession reaches Rani Avanthi Bai Statue, Jummerath Bazar, traffic coming from bylanes Begum Bazar Chartri will be diverted at Labour Adda towards Alaska towards Darussalam or Malakunta Labor Adda Alaska T Junction
- When the procession reaches Begumbazar Chatri, traffic coming from Malakunta will not be allowed towards MJ Bridge, it will be diverted at Alaska towards Darussalam or Malakunta T Junction.
- When the procession reaches Bartan Bazar, traffic coming from Afzalgunj by lanes towards SA Bazar will be diverted towards Afzalgunj.
- When the procession reaches SA Bazar and traffic coming from Ajantha gate & Jambagh (free left) will be diverted towards G.P.O/ Malakunta at MJ Market
The East Zone traffic diversions will be implemented from 3 pm to 11:30 pm
- When the procession reaches Bartan Bazar, traffic coming from Afzalgunj will not be allowed towards SA Bazar and diverted towards Central Library
- When the procession reaches Gowliguda Chaman, the traffic coming from Rangmahal and Andhra Bank will not be allowed towards Shankar Sher Hotel and diverted at Putlibowli X Roads towards Jambagh.
- When the procession reaches Ram Mandir Kaman, Gowliguda, traffic coming from Chaderghat will not be allowed towards Putlibowli and diverted at Rangmahal towards CBS, Afzalgunj.
- Traffic coming from GPO Abids -Bank Street will be diverted at Andhra Bank X road towards DM&HS and Chaderghat Andhra Bank.
- When the procession reaches Rammandir Kaman, Gowliguda, the Traffic will not be allowed towards Bank Street from G.P.O. Abids will be diverted at G.P.O Abids towards Nampally Station road and MJ Market
- When the procession reaches Puthlibowli and proceeds towards Andhra Bank X Roads, the traffic coming from Chaderghat Bridge and Rangmahal will not be allowed towards DMHS and diverted at Chaderghat X Roads towards Nimboliadda/ Kachiguda X Road.
- Traffic coming from Yousufain and Company will not be allowed towards Troopbazar, Bank Street and diverted at Yousufain and Company towards GPO Abids.
- When the procession reaches DM&HS X Roads, the traffic coming from Chaderghat towards DMHS will not be allowed and diverted at DMHS towards Putlibowli/Rangamahal
- When the procession reaches Sultan Bazar X Road (BATA), the traffic coming from Badichowdi will not be allowed towards Royal Plaza T Junction (Balaji Tiffin Centre), Ramkoti and diverted at Sultanbazar X Roads towards DM & HS
- When the procession proceeds towards Hanuman Tekdi lane, the traffic coming from Narayanaguda and Kachiguda Station will not be allowed towards Sultanbazar and diverted at Kachiguda X Roads towards Kachiguda Station Road.
- When the procession reaches Royal Plaza T Junction (Balaji Tiffin Centre), Ramkoti the traffic coming from Tilak Road and King Koti will not be allowed towards Hanuman Tekdi – Hanuman Vyayam Shala Road and diverted at Boggul Kunta X Road towards Ramkoti.