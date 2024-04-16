Hyderabad: Traffic diversions for Rama Navami Shoba Yatra

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police have issued a notification to the general public regarding traffic diversions on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on Wednesday, April 17

In this light, the commuters are advised to take the following traffic diversions and plan their journeys accordingly.

Diversion Points

The traffic diversions in the southwest zone will be implemented between 11 am to 4 pm.

When the procession starts at Seetarambagh Temple, traffic coming from Asif Nagar will not be allowed towards Bhoiguda Kaman and it will be diverted at Mallepally X Road towards Vijaya Nagar Colony or Mehdipatnam.

Traffic coming from Aghapura and Bhoiguda Kaman bylanes will not be allowed towards Seetharam Bagh and it will be diverted towards Aghapura/Habeeb Nagar.

When the procession reaches Bhoiguda Kaman, traffic coming from Darussalam will be diverted at Agapura towards Ghode-ki-Khabar or New Aghapura, Charkhandil X Road, Nampally Aghapura x roads Ghode-ki-Khabar.

When the procession enters Bhoiguda Kaman right turn towards Mangalhat market, traffic will be diverted at Ghode-Ki-Khabar towards Takkarwadi Junction or New Aghapura Charkhandil X Road

When the procession reaches Jali Hanuman the traffic coming from Puranapool Gandhi Statue will be diverted towards Puranapool Bridge either towards Puranapool Darwaza/ Karwan/ Kulsumpura/ 100 feet road.

When the procession reaches Gandhi Statue the traffic coming from Afzalgunj or City College towards Jumerath Bazar road will not be allowed and it will be diverted at MJ Bridge towards City College, Afzalgunj

When the procession reaches Rani Avanthi Bai Statue, Jummerath Bazar, traffic coming from bylanes Begum Bazar Chartri will be diverted at Labour Adda towards Alaska towards Darussalam or Malakunta Labor Adda Alaska T Junction

When the procession reaches Begumbazar Chatri, traffic coming from Malakunta will not be allowed towards MJ Bridge, it will be diverted at Alaska towards Darussalam or Malakunta T Junction.

When the procession reaches Bartan Bazar, traffic coming from Afzalgunj by lanes towards SA Bazar will be diverted towards Afzalgunj.

When the procession reaches SA Bazar and traffic coming from Ajantha gate & Jambagh (free left) will be diverted towards G.P.O/ Malakunta at MJ Market

Also Read Ahead of Ram Navami procession in Hyderabad, mosque covered with cloth

The East Zone traffic diversions will be implemented from 3 pm to 11:30 pm