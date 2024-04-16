Hyderabad: Ahead of the Ram Navami Shobha procession in Hyderabad, the Siddiamber Bazar mosque has been covered with cloth.

The procession is set to commence from the Seetharambagh temple at 9 am and conclude at Hanuman Vyamshala Koti at 7 pm.

It will traverse through various areas including Mangalhat, Dhoolpet, Begum Bazaar, Siddiamber Bazaar, Gowliguda, Putli Bowli, and Koti before reaching its destination at Hanuman Vyamshala.

Security arrangements

To avoid any untoward incident during the Ram Navami procession, the Hyderabad Police are implementing extensive security measures.

Approximately 1,800 personnel, comprising various units like the Commissioner’s Task Force, Rapid Action Force, City Armed Reserve, tear gas units, mounted police, and local police, will be deployed. Additionally, select areas will have companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) present.

Senior police officials convened a meeting with the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra Committee to discuss security arrangements.

Mohd Ashwaq, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), outlined the security strategy. He mentioned that police personnel would be stationed on rooftops, and checkpoints would be set up at critical locations to closely monitor the procession. The entire event will be under constant surveillance from the command and control center.

Raja Singh to lead Rama Navami Procession in Hyderabad

Raja Singh is scheduled to lead the Rama Navami procession in Hyderabad. Recently, he organized a volunteer meeting for the yatra.

On Saturday, via his social media handle, he wrote, “Today, a volunteer meeting was convened to ensure the success of the grand procession scheduled for Shri Ram Navami on April 17, 2024, starting from Akashpuri Hanuman Temple, Dhoolpet.”

Raja Singh added, “A sincere thanks to all Ram devotees committed to making this event a grand success by their participation.”

Ahead of the Ram Navami processions, more mosques and dargahs in Hyderabad are likely to be covered with cloth.