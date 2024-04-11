Thousands offer Eid ul Fitr prayers at mosques in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Muslims are celebrating Eid ul Fitr with religious fervor and devotion, with large prayer gatherings organized in mosques and open grounds in Hyderabad.

People, including children, thronged mosques to offer prayers in the morning on Thursday.

Eid ul Fitr prayers at Makkah Masjid, other mosques in Hyderabad

A large number of people thronged Makkah Masjid to offer prayers.

Following the prayers, people were seen greeting each other at various mosques in Hyderabad.

All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the Eid ul Fitr namaz at Eidgah Mir Alam, other Eidgahs, and mosques in the city.

Eid prayers in other states

In Tamil Nadu, people gathered at the Syed Murthuza school grounds in Tiruchirappalli and the Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore to offer ‘namaz’ on Eid-ul-Fitr. Devotees offered namaz at Idgah in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and greeted each other on the occasion.

In Uttar Pradesh, Muslims offered namaz at Mumbai’s Mahim Masjid and at Shahjamal Aligarh Eidgah.

An air of festivity and celebration was palpable at Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah and Nizamuddin Market as Muslims filled the streets in bright attire to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The iconic dome of the Nizamuddin Dargah, adorned with bright yellow lights, exuded a festive glow. Large crowds thronged the markets, with revelers spotted purchasing sweets, clothes, and other essentials for the festive occasion while sharing Eid greetings.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of ‘Shawwal’, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending the Ramadan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days, usually with a one-day difference.