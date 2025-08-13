Hyderabad: Traffic diverted at Pragathi Nagar due to damaged manhole

Damaged manhole at Pragathi nagar has caused stagnation of sewage in the area
Hyderabad: An 18-foot deep manhole at Pragathi Nagar Road No. 6 has collapsed on the bottom, causing sewage stagnation on the roads of Pragathi Nagar, informed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Wednesday, August 13.

According to a press release, the area was inspected by the Electrical General Manager and the Section Manager of Moosapet, who found that the manhole is at risk of completely collapsing at any time.

Currently, jetting vehicles and silt grabber vehicles are being used daily to temporarily control the overflow of sewage, as reconstruction work at the manhole has been stalled due to heavy rains.

Barricades have been erected at the repair site, and traffic has been temporarily diverted. Officials will soon undertake the reconstruction work as soon as the rains subside.

