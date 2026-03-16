Hyderabad traffic police book 364 drunk driving cases on March 13, 14

As many as 313 cases were booked against two-wheeler riders in the city.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th March 2026 6:16 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Between March 13 and 14, the Hyderabad Traffic Police booked 364 people for driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

The traffic police conducted a two-day special drive from Friday, March 13, to Saturday, March 14, to curb drunk driving and improve road safety.

During the operation, 364 drivers were caught driving while being inebriated. Among them, 313 cases were booked against two-wheeler riders and 25 cases against three-wheel drivers. A total of 26 cases were registered against drivers of other vehicles, including four-wheelers.

Subhan Haleem
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“There will be zero tolerance for drunk driving, and such special enforcement drives will continue,” Hyderabad Traffic Police said. “Commuters are urged to cooperate with traffic authorities.”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th March 2026 6:16 pm IST

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