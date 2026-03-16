Hyderabad traffic police book 364 drunk driving cases on March 13, 14

Hyderabad: Between March 13 and 14, the Hyderabad Traffic Police booked 364 people for driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

The traffic police conducted a two-day special drive from Friday, March 13, to Saturday, March 14, to curb drunk driving and improve road safety.

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During the operation, 364 drivers were caught driving while being inebriated. Among them, 313 cases were booked against two-wheeler riders and 25 cases against three-wheel drivers. A total of 26 cases were registered against drivers of other vehicles, including four-wheelers.

“There will be zero tolerance for drunk driving, and such special enforcement drives will continue,” Hyderabad Traffic Police said. “Commuters are urged to cooperate with traffic authorities.”