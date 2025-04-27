Hyderabad traffic police crack down on drunk driving, book 1062 cases

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have intensified their campaign against drunk driving. In a single week, 1062 offenders were caught.

The majority of those caught were two-wheeler riders.

918 two-wheeler riders caught for drunk driving in Hyderabad

Out of the total offenders caught, 918 were two-wheeler riders.

Additionally, 45 three-wheeler drivers, 98 four-wheeler drivers and one heavy vehicle operator were caught.

Also Read Intermediate syllabus revision rejected by Telangana govt

BAC levels of offenders

Police recorded varying degrees of intoxication among the violators. 196 drivers had BAC levels between 30-50 mg/100ml, while 463 drivers registered between 51-100 mg/100ml.

Apart from them, 226 offenders caught in drunk driving in Hyderabad showed levels between 101-150 mg/100ml. 112 individuals had dangerously high BAC levels, ranging from 151-200 mg/100ml.

BAC quantifies the amount of alcohol present in a person’s bloodstream. It is measured in grams per deciliter (g/dL).

For drivers throughout India, the law strictly enforces a maximum permissible BAC limit of 0.03% (30 mg/dL). Any reading above this threshold violates Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Among those caught was a female driver. The traffic police have mandated counseling sessions for all offenders who must later appear in court as part of legal proceedings.