Hyderabad traffic police crack down on drunk driving, book 1062 cases

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have intensified their campaign against drunk driving. In a single week, 1062 offenders were caught.
The majority of those caught were two-wheeler riders.
918 two-wheeler riders caught for drunk driving in Hyderabad
Out of the total offenders caught, 918 were two-wheeler riders.
Additionally, 45 three-wheeler drivers, 98 four-wheeler drivers and one heavy vehicle operator were caught.
BAC levels of offenders
Police recorded varying degrees of intoxication among the violators. 196 drivers had BAC levels between 30-50 mg/100ml, while 463 drivers registered between 51-100 mg/100ml.
Apart from them, 226 offenders caught in drunk driving in Hyderabad showed levels between 101-150 mg/100ml. 112 individuals had dangerously high BAC levels, ranging from 151-200 mg/100ml.
BAC quantifies the amount of alcohol present in a person’s bloodstream. It is measured in grams per deciliter (g/dL).
For drivers throughout India, the law strictly enforces a maximum permissible BAC limit of 0.03% (30 mg/dL). Any reading above this threshold violates Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
Among those caught was a female driver. The traffic police have mandated counseling sessions for all offenders who must later appear in court as part of legal proceedings.