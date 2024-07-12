Hyderabad traffic police fine 1,007 vehicles with illegal black tinted glass

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police registered 1007 cases against vehicle owners as part of a drive on July 8 against vehicles with black-tinted glasses and films. The offenders were booked under the CMV Rule 100 and Sections 177 and 179(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and have been subject to fines up to Rs. 1000.

The enforcement action comes in response to concerns that vehicles with opaque windows not only contribute to accidents and traffic infractions but also facilitate criminal activities.

According to directives from the Supreme Court of India and Central Motor Vehicle Rule 100, vehicles are mandated to have at least 70% visual light transmission for front and rear windshields, and no less than 50% for side windows. The use of black films is strictly prohibited under these regulations, with penalties including fines and compulsory removal of the tinting.

Authorities have noted that tinted glasses obstruct peripheral views, posing risks to road safety. Some vehicles also employ additional shading devices such as sunshades and curtains or integrated retractable black screens, which are also subject to regulatory scrutiny, said the Hyderabad police in a statement.

There is a notable lack of awareness among vehicle owners regarding these regulations, with reports indicating that some car accessory shops are illegally installing black film. In response, the Hyderabad Traffic Police urge vigilant citizens to report violations through various channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and a dedicated Traffic Help Line (9010203626).