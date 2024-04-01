Hyderabad: Traffic police seize 1,000 modified bike silencers

Hyderabad: As part of efforts to curb environmental pollution and ensure road safety, Hyderabad Traffic Police have undertaken stringent measures against the illegal modification of motorcycle silencers.

During special drives conducted recently, 1,910 cases have been booked against the violators and 1,000 modified silencers were confiscated.

The installation of modified silencers constitutes a violation of traffic laws and regulations, subjecting offenders to legal consequences and penalties.

As per the amendment of Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, fitting pressure horns and modified silencers on bikes is punishable with a fine of up to Rs 10,000 and imprisonment of up to six months. This penalty applies if the pressure horn or modified silencer produces more than 80 decibels of noise.

The modification of silencers on motorbikes also contributes significantly to environmental degradation, causing an increase in noise levels and air pollution, along with posing serious health hazards to both individuals and the community at large.