Hyderabad traffic police sends 65 drunk drivers to jail

Hyderabad: The Traffic Police here has booked 4,056 motorists for drunken driving in the last 23 days, with 65 drunk drivers being sent to jail on a single day on August 12. A total fine of Rs 76,43,700 was also imposed by the courts on violators during this period.

The Hyderabadi Traffic Police also informed the media that 3,495 charge-sheets have been filed in various courts and the same have been disposed off.

Around 300 drunk drivers have been sentenced to imprisonment from 1 to 10 days and 32 drunk drivers have been sentenced to do social service for 2 days during the last 23 days. The driving licenses of 19 drunk drivers have also been suspended for 2-6 months by the Road Transport Office (RTO) based on the orders of the courts.

During a special drive on August 3 against drunk driving, 318 drunk drivers were caught, and cases were booked against them under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. On a single day, 65 drunk drivers were sentenced and sent to jail on August 12 alone, for a maximum period of 7 days and the minimum being 1 day.

In overall cases, maximum cases were booked against the two-wheeler drivers (3,459). The drunk drivers were also counselled at the Traffic Training Institutes of Goshamahal and Begumpet in the presence of their family members.

The traffic police cautioned that drunk driving is an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act, with a punishment of fine of Rs 10,000 or 6 months imprisonment. They said that the driving licenses of repeat violators will be suspended by the RTO for 3 months or permanently based on the severity of the violation.

The Hyderabad traffic police has warned the people not to drive vehicles when alcohol is consumed, as it leads to road accidents.