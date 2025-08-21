Hyderabad traffic police strengthen force with 50 bikes, 100 marshals

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Thursday, August 21, launched 50 traffic patrolling bikes and 100 traffic marshals with an aim to strengthen traffic management in the city.

Each patrolling bike (Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise) is equipped with a PA system with a collar microphone for public announcements, a UHF handheld set with an external microphone, an LED baton for traffic control and a dashboard camera for recording violations and issuing challans.

In addition to this, the bikes also include GPS tracking for real-time monitoring, a first-aid kit for emergencies, a wheel clamp carrier for no-parking enforcement, a traffic equipment box with a reflective jacket, rain gear, etc., a tablet device, and a body-worn camera for evidence collection.

Speaking at the event, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand, stated that for the first time in the country, a traffic department has recruited transgender individuals. He said that in the future, opportunities will also be created for them in other departments, including the GHMC.

The traffic marshals who have undergone 15 days of rigorous training will now work under the supervision of local police station circle inspectors and sub-inspectors.

The commissioner went on to say that the goal is to increase the marshals from the current 100 to 500 marshals in the future. He also stated that the new measures will increase the average vehicle speed in the city from 18 kmph to 23 kmph.

Furthermore, three cranes have also been made available for traffic management.