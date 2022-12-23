Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions announced ahead of luxury TSRTC bus launch

Hyderabad: The City police on Friday announced likely traffic restrictions ahead of the launch of the luxury TSRTC bus at Upper Tankbund.

The traffic restriction will remain in place from 12:00 noon to 5:00 PM on December 24.

Traffic coming from Ranigunj towards Upper Tankbund will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda X Roads and DBR Mills. Commuters moving from Liberty towards Upper Tankbund will be diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar.

Those moving from Telugu Thalli towards Upper Tankbund will be diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Liberty, Himayath Nagar. Similarly, Traffic coming from DBR Mills towards Upper Tankbund will not be diverted at DBR Mills towards Gosala, Kavadiguda, Jabbar Complex, and Bible House.

Commuters moving from Iqbal Minar towards upper Tankbund will be diverted at Old Secretariat towards Telugu Thalli Flyover and will have to go through Lower Tankbund.