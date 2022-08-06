Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for I-day celebrations on Aug 8

Hyderabad: Ahead of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s (KCR) address on the occasion of Vajrotsavam traffic restrictions have been put in place to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

The event will be held at HICC involving public representatives and officials from across the state, heavy traffic movement is expected on the roads around the venue and surrounding areas.

Commuters moving from Neeru’s Junction will have to go through Cyber towers Junction – Metal Charminar Junction – Google (CII) Junction – Kothaguda Junction Road.

Similarly, traffic moving from Metal Charminar Junction will be diverted at Khanamet Junction and HITEX/HICC/NAC road.

The traffic moving from JNTU will have to go through Cyber towers towards Bio-Diversity Junction. Similarly, traffic moving from Gachibowli Junction towards Botanical Garden Junction will be diverted towards Kothaguda Junction and Kondapur Junction.

There are some alternative routes to be taken during the meet.

Traffic from Neeru’s towards Gachibowli Junction may take a diversion at COD (Ayyappa Society, Madhapur) towards Durgam Cheruvu, Inorbit, ITC Kohinoor, IKEA, Bio-Diversity – Gachibowli and vice versa and avoid Cyber Towers Junction.

Traffic from Miyapur, Kothaguda, and Hafeezpet areas towards Hitec city – Cyber Towers – Jubilee Hills may use Rolling Hills AIG Hospital – IKEA – Inorbit – Durgam Cheruvu road and avoid Cyber Towers Junction.

Traffic from RC Puram, Chandanagar areas are requested to move towards Madhapur, Gachibowli areas may use BHEL – Nallagandla, HCU IIIT Gachibowli Road and avoid Alwyn Kondapur road. The movement of heavy vehicles is restricted in certain areas.

Vehicles are expected to move towards JNTU and go through Cyber Towers, similarly, vehicles coming from Miyapur and Kavuri Hills will have to move towards Kothaguda.

Vehicles coming from Biodiversity park will have to move towards Cyber Towers. Heavy vehicles moving from Narayanamma College will be diverted towards Gachibowli.