Hyderabad traffic restrictions for Saddula Bathukamma on Sept 30

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police has issued restrictions around Upper Tank Bund and Necklace Road for the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations scheduled on Tuesday, September 30, between 2 pm and 11 pm.

Commuters from Telugu Thalli Junction and Karbala Maidan to Tank Bund are advised to plan their travel accordingly and take alternate routes.

The festivities will begin from Amaraveerula Smaraka Sthupam and conclude at Bathukamma Ghat (Rotary Children’s Park).

Traffic diversions

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted towards the Telugu Thalli Flyover and rerouted via Katta Maisamma–DBR Mills–Indira Park–Gandhinagar–RTC Crossroads.

Traffic from VV Statue towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Indira Gandhi Statue (Necklace Rotary) towards Prasad’s IMAX and Mint Compound Lane.

Traffic from Nallagutta Junction towards Budha Bhavan will be diverted at Nallagutta X-Crossroads towards Ranigunj and Necklace Road.

Traffic from Liberty towards the Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedker Statue towards Iqbal Minar U-turn via Telugu Thalli Junction and rerouted towards Telugu Thalli Flyover.

Traffic from Secunderabad towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan and rerouted via Jabbar Complex, Kawadiguda, Gandhi Nagar Junction, Goshala, Dhobhi Ghat, Swimming Pool, Bandamaisamma, Indira Park, Kattamaisamma, and Telugu Thalli Flyover.

Traffic from Musheerabad and Kawadiguda towards Children’s Park towards Upper Tank bund will be diverted at DBR Mills and rerouted to MRO Office, Dhobhi Ghat, Swimming Pool, Bandamaisamma, Indira Park and Kattamaisamma.

Traffic diversions for RTC buses

Inter-district TSRTC buses from Secunderabad towards MGBS will be diverted to Sweekar, Upakar Junction and rerouted towards YWCA, Sangeeth, Mettuguda, Tarnaka, Nallakunta, Fever Hospital Crossroads, Barkathpura Tourist Hotel, Nimboli Adda, Chaderghat, Rangmahal and MGBS.

City buses will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House, Jabbar Complex, Kawadiguda Crossroads, Gandhi Nagar T Junction, Goshala, Dhobhi Ghat, Swimming Pool, Bandamaisamma, Indira Park, Kattamaisamma, towards Telugu Thalli Flyover.

Traffic congestion points

The Hyderabad traffic police have identified the following traffic congestion and advised commuters to take alternative routes.

VV Statue in Khairatabad

Old PS Saifabad

Iqbal Minar

Telugu Thalli Junction

Necklace Rotary

Liberty

Ravindra Bharati

Ambedkar Statue

Tank Bund

Kavadiguda Crossroads

Kattamaisamma

Karbala Maidan

Ranigunj

Nallagutta

Parking points

Snow World

NTR Stadium

Racecourse Road

BRK Bhavan Road

HMDA Parking

Sanjeevaiah Park Parking Place

Opposite Lumbini Park

The traffic diversions/closures of roads will be removed/opened after the conclusion of the programme. Follow traffic updates are available on Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and X account (@HYDTP).

Call our traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance.